Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

