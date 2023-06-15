Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.46% of Illumina worth $782,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
