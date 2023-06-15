SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,167 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $44,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
