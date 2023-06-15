Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $156,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.