Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $46,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

