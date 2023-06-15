Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 260,682 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,682 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $47,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

