Weybosset Research & Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
