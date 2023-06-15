Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wolfspeed accounts for approximately 0.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOLF. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

