RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. RF Industries accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 35,305 shares of company stock worth $148,632 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

