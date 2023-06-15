Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,806,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,356 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,196,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

