The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $653,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

