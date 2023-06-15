QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.61% of QUALCOMM worth $1,978,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

