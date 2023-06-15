18,523 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,779 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.52 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.