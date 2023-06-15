AlphaQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $12,877,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $9,658,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.31 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.55.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.