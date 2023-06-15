Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 6.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $70,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

EXR stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

