Certified Advisory Corp Has $7.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

