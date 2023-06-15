Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

