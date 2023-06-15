Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,586,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,834,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,834,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,244 shares of company stock worth $3,555,753 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

