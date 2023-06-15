Certified Advisory Corp Buys 667 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

