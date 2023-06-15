CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

