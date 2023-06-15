CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,969 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

