Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

