FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.