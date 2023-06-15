Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,733,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.