Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 308 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

