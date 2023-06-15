Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 1,733 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.