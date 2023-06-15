The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

