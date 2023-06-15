Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

