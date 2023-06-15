Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.