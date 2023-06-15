Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

CB stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

