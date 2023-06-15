Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $63,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.