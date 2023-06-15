Brian Hirsch Sells 25,702 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

