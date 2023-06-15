K. Michelle Borninkhof Buys 217 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,399.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,571.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 14.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
