Brian G. Robins Sells 10,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.81 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

