Brian G. Robins Sells 10,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.81 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
