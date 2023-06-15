Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $23,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

