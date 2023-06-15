Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $23,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
