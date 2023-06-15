Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HSBC from $77.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $2,644,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

