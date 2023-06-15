First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of GE opened at $104.70 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

