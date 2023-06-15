1,093 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

