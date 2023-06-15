AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $43,738.24 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $43,738.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,994.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 233,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

