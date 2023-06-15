AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $43,738.24 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $43,738.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,994.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
AMK stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.