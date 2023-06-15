Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 31.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.