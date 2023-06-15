Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Kirt P. Karros Sells 33,417 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

