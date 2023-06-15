Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.