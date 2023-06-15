Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

