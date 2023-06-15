Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,033 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,423. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.