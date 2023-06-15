Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,296,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,974.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

