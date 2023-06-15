Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $108.90 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 610,831 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $108,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.