Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $137.91 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

