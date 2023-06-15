Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

