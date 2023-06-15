Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $293.57 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average of $268.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

