178,713 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 178,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

