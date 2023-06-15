Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

